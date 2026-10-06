Hogan Lovells Cadwalader hires Hong Kong partner

Paul Guan has joined the law firm's corporate and finance practice.
October 06, 2026

Global law firm Hogan Lovells Cadwalader has hired Paul Guan in the law firm's corporate & finance practice as a partner in Hong Kong.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].