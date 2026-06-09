K&L Gates hires Yang Wang as Hong Kong corporate M&A partner

The former Dechert managing partner joins as the US firm continues to strengthen its Greater China transactional capabilities.
June 09, 2026

K&L Gates has appointed Yang Wang as a partner in its corporate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) practice in Hong Kong, effective June 1.

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