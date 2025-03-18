Hogan Lovells names Singapore, Dubai office management partners

Siew Kam Boon will take on the Singapore role, while Biswajit Chatterjee will take on the Dubai role from Rahail Ali, who will return to his practice full time.
March 18, 2025

Global law firm Hogan Lovells has announced that Siew Kam Boon will become office managing partner for the firm’s Singapore office, effective April 1, 2025.

