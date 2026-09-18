Hogan Lovells Cadwalader's Indonesia tie-up hires two partners

The corporate and finance lawyers have joined from A&O Shearman's Indonesian tie-up.
September 18, 2026

Indonesia's Dewi Negara Fachri & Partners (DNFP), in association with Hogan Lovells Cadwalader, has strengthened its corporate and finance practice with two hires.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].