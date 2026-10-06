The Hong Kong exchange operator will collaborate with Kazakhstan’s financial hub on carbon markets, green finance and commodities, while exploring cross-border listings with Astana International Exchange.
The Astana International Financial Centre was established to support a modernised finance sector and capital market in central Asia’s largest economy. AIFC’s governor Renat Bekturov spoke to FA about the financial hub's progress, challenges and ambition.
CICC was the lead global coordinator on the Rmb2bn dim sum bond issuance with a yield of 3.35%; the bonds, which are becoming increasingly popular, were listed on the HKEX and will be used for Belt & Road initiatives.
FinanceAsia’s weekly editorial highlights our unique capital markets news from the past week and places them in context of the bigger picture for the months ahead. We welcome your comments and criticisms. Enjoy the Easter break.