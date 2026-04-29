Natixis CIB appoints ME, Caucasus & Central Asia group regional head

Adel Afiouni has been named senior country manager, group regional head Middle East, Caucasus & Central Asia.
April 29, 2026

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) has appointed Adel Afiouni as senior country manager, group regional head Middle East, Caucasus & Central Asia.

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