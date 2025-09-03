Development Bank of Kazakhstan makes first offshore Rmb bond issuance

CICC was the lead global coordinator on the Rmb2bn dim sum bond issuance with a yield of 3.35%; the bonds, which are becoming increasingly popular, were listed on the HKEX and will be used for Belt & Road initiatives.
September 03, 2025

On September 2, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC (DBK) issued a 3-year offshore Rmb bond, with an aggregate amount of Rmb2 billion ($280 million) and an issuance yield of 3.35%.

