Interview: Kazakhstan’s AIFC governor on the country’s capital markets

Officially commencing its operations in 2018, the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) was established to act as an autonomous financial hub located in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Officially commencing its operations in 2018, the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) was established to act as an autonomous financial hub located in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan.
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].