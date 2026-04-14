Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund issues $440m panda bond

The deal is a milestone for Kazakhstan's integration into global capital markets.
April 14, 2026

Kazakhstan sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna has raised a panda bond in a first for the Central Asian country.

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