DLA Piper hires Hong Kong ECM partner and team from Sidley Austin

Sherlyn Lau has joined with a team of 12 in Hong Kong to lead the law firm's Apac capital markets and corporate finance team.
February 10, 2026

Global law firm DLA Piper has hired Sherlyn Lau, an equity capital markets (ECM) partner to become its head of capital markets and corporate finance for Asia Pacific (Apac).

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media