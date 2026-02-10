equity capital markets

2023 was a testing time for many of Asia's stock markets through a combination of weak performance and a lack of IPOs. FA looks at what went wrong, how sentiment might improve and some of the continent's bright spots.
From Indonesia’s resource-rich, onshore EV supply chain, to Hong Kong’s suite of sophisticated primary market products, experts assess the opportunity on offer to both regions’ capital markets, following formal signature of a strategic partnership between HKEX and IDX last week.
Chinese indices have delivered mixed results this year, with mainland bourses outperforming their offshore counterparts. As Beijing’s regulatory oversight tightens, there is little reason to believe that this trend will change.
Diverging performances across Chinese equity indices reflect an array of unique challenges, forcing passive investors to take on a more active risk-management approach when choosing the right benchmark to follow.