New Beijing bourse could offer more A-share opportunities

A version of this story was first published on sister-publication, AsianInvestor.

The rules for China's new bourse could give investors more opportunities to invest in A-shares. Experts believe that if the members of the new board become part of the Stock Connect Scheme in the future, this could improve investor access to China A-shares.

Beijing Stock Exchange, which is China's third bourse, unveiled two sets of basic business rules on transactions and bourse member management on November 2. Detailed guidelines covering financing, mergers and corporate supervision came out on the same day, with the China Securities Regulatory Commission CBRC announcing that all the measures...