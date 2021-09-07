Citi expands Asian ECM capabilities

Three move from JP Morgan to boost Citi's ECM function in Hong Kong and Singapore.
September 07, 2021

Citi has announced three new additions to its Asia-based equity capital markets capabilities, in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Alex Abramowitz, Eddy Hui and Hwee Hwee Lim each join from JP Morgan, bringing to the bank Asian ECM experience.

Hong Kong-based co-head of Asia Equity Capital Markets at Citi, Udhay Furtado, shared with FinanceAsia that each has been involved in multiple landmark deals across the region, where new equity offerings continue to see strong interest from regional and global investors.

Abramowitz is set to join Citi’s global private placement team as a vice president in the Hong Kong team next month, dedicating his focus...

