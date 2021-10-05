The identity crisis facing Chinese equities

For private companies operating out of emerging economies, there are numerous reasons to head overseas and raise foreign capital. Often, local capital market infrastructure lacks both the financial capacity and resource compared to traditional international hubs like New York or London. In addition to enabling access to deeper investor pools, global investment centres are often populated with seasoned banking analysts and industry experts, working to maximise business trade and exposure to potential investors.

But as capital markets and politics intertwine, some public equity pathways are becoming less considered as assets, and more, liabilities. The ongoing political diatribe between Washington and Beijing continues to spill over into the financial industry, lowering...