If approved, the fund will become the first private credit infrastructure fund to be listed on HKEX. The fund invests in assets across renewables, power, utilities, data centres, telecommunications, transport, healthcare and accommodation.
Cornerstone investors in the tech firm's listing include Hillhouse Investment Management, Taikang Life Insurance and Grab; net proceeds were $514m and the firm's valuation climbed above $4.6bn on its September 16 debut.
Japan finds itself at an inflection point, with equities finally back up to 1990 levels, and inflation on the rise after decades of deflation. But impending policy decisions by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will test the market’s resilience.