listing

SIMCo Infrastructure files for Hong Kong listing

If approved, the fund will become the first private credit infrastructure fund to be listed on HKEX. The fund invests in assets across renewables, power, utilities, data centres, telecommunications, transport, healthcare and accommodation.
October 23, 2025

Chinese lidar maker Hesai Technology lists on HKEX

Cornerstone investors in the tech firm's listing include Hillhouse Investment Management, Taikang Life Insurance and Grab; net proceeds were $514m and the firm's valuation climbed above $4.6bn on its September 16 debut.
September 16, 2025

Land of the rising funds

Japan finds itself at an inflection point, with equities finally back up to 1990 levels, and inflation on the rise after decades of deflation. But impending policy decisions by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will test the market’s resilience.
August 22, 2023