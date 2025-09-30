Sony Financial Group in spin-off Tokyo listing

The large Japanese financial services group consists of banking, life and non-life insurance businesses.
September 30, 2025

In a spin-off from its parent Sony Group Corporation (SGC), Sony Financial Group (SFG) has listed on the main market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange this week.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media