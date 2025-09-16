Chinese lidar maker Hesai Technology lists on HKEX

Cornerstone investors in the tech firm's listing include Hillhouse Investment Management, Taikang Life Insurance and Grab; net proceeds were $514m and the firm's valuation climbed above $4.6bn on its September 16 debut.
September 16, 2025

Nasdaq-listed Chinese firm Hesai Technhology has listed on September 16 on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

