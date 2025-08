PegBio, a Hangzhou-headquartered Chinese biotech firm, made its debut on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on May 27. The stock opened at HK$13.5 ($1.7) per share, 13.5% lower than the listing price of HK$15.6, which placed the initial public offering (IPO) offer at HK$300.8 million in total size.

