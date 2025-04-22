Thai exchange lists eight Chinese tech depositary receipts in April

The DRs represent HKEX-listed Chinese firms including Alibaba, Tencent and Xiaomi.
April 22, 2025

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has announced listings of eight depositary receipts (DRs) for Chinese technology and telecommunication companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

