Thai exchange lists eight Chinese tech depositary receipts in April

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has announced listings of eight depositary receipts (DRs) for Chinese technology and telecommunication companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has announced listings of eight depositary receipts (DRs) for Chinese technology and telecommunication companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.