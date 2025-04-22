The DRs represent HKEX-listed Chinese firms including Alibaba, Tencent and Xiaomi.
April 22, 2025
China and India will continue to dominate DR issuance from Asia, but issuers from new markets like Vietnam and Mongolia are also likely to emerge, the bank says in a report.
February 22, 2011
Gregory Roath replaces Chris Kearns who has relocated to New York to focus on global business strategy and product development and to take up a position as deputy CEO of BNY Mellon's DR business.
May 10, 2010
The development of new products confirms Asia is no longer just an importer of capital.
November 21, 2007
Citigroup report signals strong DR issuance and capital raised in first half, with Asian activity driving the market.
June 29, 2006
Specialists in the depositary business are predicting a boom in DR issuance thanks to China.
May 16, 2005
Citigroup relocates its global head of depositary receipt services from New York to Hong Kong.
September 06, 2004
Taiwanese cellular company completes debut GDR.
June 08, 2004
Once a bear, now a mega-bull. Why is CLSA''s Dr Jim Walker back in Asia and a bull?
August 21, 2002
Dr He will be expanding his current responsibilities to include Asia fixed income research.
June 13, 2002
