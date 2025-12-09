tech

HKEX launches HKEX Tech 100 Index

The benchmark will track the performance of 100 of the largest Hong Kong-listed companies across six themes. In another move, China's E Fund Management is set to launch an ETF for the index.
December 09, 2025

Opinion: China's cross-border M&A makes strategic shift

Adam Zhang, managing director of Collabrium Partners, shares his views with FA on how Chinese companies are changing their approach to cross-border M&A, including finding opportunities in Southeast Asia and in technology.
October 09, 2025

Global lenders turn to tech and stress tests amid tariff surge

Banks are looking to overhaul risk frameworks as US tariff actions collide with Asia’s export dependence. Experts shared their views on how regulators are embedding geopolitical shocks into stress scenarios, while banks turn to tech and client engagement to prepare for strains likely to surface in 2026.
September 02, 2025

Malaysian warrant issuer boosts HSI offering

Investment bank Kenanga has launched warrants tracking the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and Tech Index, which saw a trading volume of $48.9m in their first week.
July 15, 2025

Alibaba upgrades Hong Kong listing status to primary

This move makes Alibaba eligible for the SAR’s Stock Connect programmes, which will help the firm tap a larger group of Chinese investors; however, rival PDD Holdings saw its shares drop sharply on the Nasdaq this week, and JD.com has unveiled a $5bn share buyback plan.
August 27, 2024