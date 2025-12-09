Adam Zhang, managing director of Collabrium Partners, shares his views with FA on how Chinese companies are changing their approach to cross-border M&A, including finding opportunities in Southeast Asia and in technology.
Banks are looking to overhaul risk frameworks as US tariff actions collide with Asia’s export dependence. Experts shared their views on how regulators are embedding geopolitical shocks into stress scenarios, while banks turn to tech and client engagement to prepare for strains likely to surface in 2026.
This move makes Alibaba eligible for the SAR’s Stock Connect programmes, which will help the firm tap a larger group of Chinese investors; however, rival PDD Holdings saw its shares drop sharply on the Nasdaq this week, and JD.com has unveiled a $5bn share buyback plan.