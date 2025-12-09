HKEX launches HKEX Tech 100 Index

The benchmark will track the performance of 100 of the largest Hong Kong-listed companies across six themes. In another move, China's E Fund Management is set to launch an ETF for the index.
December 09, 2025

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) has launched the HKEX Tech 100 Index (HKEX Tech 100).

