index

HKEX launches HKEX Tech 100 Index

The benchmark will track the performance of 100 of the largest Hong Kong-listed companies across six themes. In another move, China's E Fund Management is set to launch an ETF for the index.
December 09, 2025

Leveraging index strategies amid market uncertainty

To explore index-based strategies that provide access to a diverse range of opportunities across markets and sectors, FTSE Russell collaborated with FinanceAsia to host an exclusive afternoon briefing in Singapore in early May. Through informative and interactive sessions, investors discovered key trends and approaches to capitalise on the evolving global landscape.
FTSE Russell, an LSEG business

Not all Chinese stock indices are built the same

Diverging performances across Chinese equity indices reflect an array of unique challenges, forcing passive investors to take on a more active risk-management approach when choosing the right benchmark to follow.
September 07, 2021

Index, ratings deficits hold back China bond market

Foreign investor interest in the world's third-biggest bond market is growing. But that interest is capped until China develops a reliable credit market and is included in benchmark indices.
August 13, 2017

The FinanceAsia inflation index drops

In sync with CPI findings, the FinanceAsia inflation index suggests it's mostly good news as the recession results in marginal deflation.
August 27, 2009