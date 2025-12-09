To explore index-based strategies that provide access to a diverse range of opportunities across markets and sectors, FTSE Russell collaborated with FinanceAsia to host an exclusive afternoon briefing in Singapore in early May. Through informative and interactive sessions, investors discovered key trends and approaches to capitalise on the evolving global landscape.
More liquidity from new investment channels and new sources of cross-border capital for companies represent compelling opportunities for investors and corporates as Asia and the Middle East become more closely connected.
Diverging performances across Chinese equity indices reflect an array of unique challenges, forcing passive investors to take on a more active risk-management approach when choosing the right benchmark to follow.