When it comes to China bonds, yield-hungry investors are ignoring politics

Biden may have picked up the baton from Trump when it comes to sanctions, but to what extent it will dent the run on China bonds, is another question.
July 06, 2021

At the end of July, Huawei’s dollar-denominated bonds will be absent from one of the world’s leading indices. Earlier this month J.P. Morgan took the step of excluding the tech titan from some of its most influential investment indices, in line with US sanctions on Chinese tech firms.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on 03 June that banned US entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to defence or surveillance technology sectors.

The move expanded the scope of Trump-era sanctions which the new Biden administration regards as correct in principle, but not “on legally solid ground”, as one US administration...

