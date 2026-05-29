Issuances for offshore Rmb bonds now exceed Rmb1 trillion -- transitioning from a policy ambition to a commercial solution in less than two decades. Christopher Chu examines the trend, which started in 2007, as part of FA’s 30th anniversary coverage.
Bauhinia 3 has a portfolio of 33 project and infrastructure loans across 28 projects, 12 countries and nine sub-sectors, with a value of $450.5m. HKMC issued Class D notes at non-investment grade -- a first in Asia.
The HKMA and CMU OmniClear are leading Hong Kong’s ambitions to internationalise the use of Chinese bonds in global trading. The development of the innovative infrastructure represents a breakthrough for Rmb repos, clearing, settlement and custody.