China intent on ‘proactive’ reforms after tough 2024

Slowing loans, M&A and ECM hit banks' fees last year. Technology, exports and bonds are bright spots, while Hong Kong is increasingly being seen as a place to raise foreign capital. PBOC's governor Pan Gongsheng wants a proactive policy approach.
January 14, 2025

After a tough year for China’s markets, the Asian giant is trying to reform its way to success in 2025 as Donald Trump readies to enter the White House.

