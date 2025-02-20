AIIB raises HK$4bn sustainable bond

The lead managers for the bond were Bank of China (Hong Kong), HSBC and Standard Chartered; the three-year bond is listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and will settle on the HKMA's Central Moneymarkets Unit.
February 20, 2025

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has secured a three-year sustainable development bond raising of HK$4 billion ($510 million).

