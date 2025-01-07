Peter Shadbolt

Hong Kong’s mounting fiscal pressures and the need for foreign investment inflows are forcing the city to confront economic realities. Chinese IPOs, tourism and events, are some of the bright spots for the city.
January 07, 2025
A strong debut last week by jewellery retailer Laopu Gold has put the spring back into the step of Hong Kong’s hitherto lacklustre IPO market. Can it last?
July 02, 2024
When it comes to sustainable investment, Asia is critically lagging. Sustainable Finance Asia Forum 2024 considered the best solutions for plugging the shortfall.
July 02, 2024
With the SAR failing to meet its GDP goal for 2023 amid a placid IPO and property market, FinanceAsia looks at the challenges and opportunities for the city.
December 19, 2023
Impact investing may be growing strongly but so, too, is impact washing. How investors comply with new regs, and turn a profit, is deciding a fast-changing investment landscape.
September 12, 2023
Partnership aimed at helping MSCI clients to manage portfolio risks and make better informed investment decisions.
September 05, 2023
Australia office opens as leading Australian super fund selects Premialab technology for risk management and portfolio strategy.
August 29, 2023
The move follows pledges by Chinese authorities to boost the stock market and improve investor sentiment as the domestic economy struggles.
August 22, 2023
Dealmakers in Asia are looking closely at China tech stocks – in particular spin-offs from giants such as JD.com and Alibaba – to lead a regional capital markets comeback.
August 15, 2023
A recent closed-door symposium held by the CSRC in Beijing aimed to show that China is open for business. But can it keep the door open and closed at the same time?
August 01, 2023
