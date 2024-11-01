More liquidity from new investment channels and new sources of cross-border capital for companies represent compelling opportunities for investors and corporates as Asia and the Middle East become more closely connected.
Greater liberalisation and new access schemes aim to help offshore investors tap China's vast bond market, plus give them tools to better manage risk and liquidity. How can fixed income portfolios capitalise on these initiatives?
Structured financing solutions for supply chains are increasingly important in offering treasury teams greater agility and visibility over their transactions. This enables corporates in Asia to achieve their goal of simpler, faster and more reliable ways to trade across borders, according to our latest edition of the HSBC Smarter Business Series.
As more organisations go digital, they seek faster and more predictable ways to move money. In the HSBC Smarter Business Series, experts from HSBC and Stripe Australia discuss how payment solutions are adapting to the shift to e-commerce.
New technologies and digital tools are providing finance leaders with simpler, faster and safer ways to work. In an ever-changing business environment, innovative transaction banking solutions help institutions seamlessly connect with their network or better access and optimise working capital. Senior leaders from Zuellig Pharma, Amcor and HSBC discuss viable solutions in the HSBC Smarter Business Series, a content partnership with CorporateTreasurer, a sister title of FA.