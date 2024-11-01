HSBC

A more structured way to finance corporate supply chains

Structured financing solutions for supply chains are increasingly important in offering treasury teams greater agility and visibility over their transactions. This enables corporates in Asia to achieve their goal of simpler, faster and more reliable ways to trade across borders, according to our latest edition of the HSBC Smarter Business Series.
HSBC

How e-commerce is powering the payments revolution

As more organisations go digital, they seek faster and more predictable ways to move money. In the HSBC Smarter Business Series, experts from HSBC and Stripe Australia discuss how payment solutions are adapting to the shift to e-commerce.
HSBC

New ways to transact in the digital age

New technologies and digital tools are providing finance leaders with simpler, faster and safer ways to work. In an ever-changing business environment, innovative transaction banking solutions help institutions seamlessly connect with their network or better access and optimise working capital. Senior leaders from Zuellig Pharma, Amcor and HSBC discuss viable solutions in the HSBC Smarter Business Series, a content partnership with CorporateTreasurer, a sister title of FA.
HSBC