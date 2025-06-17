Leveraging index strategies amid market uncertainty

Review event highlights:

Turning Market Volatility into Investment Opportunities

As volatility becomes a defining feature of today’s markets, investors are rethinking how to stay ahead. Christopher Hamilton, Head of Client Investment Solutions, Asia Pacific ex Japan at Invesco, shares how adaptability and diversification are key to building resilient equity portfolios. Alongside him, Emerald Yau, Head of Equity Index Product Management, APAC at FTSE Russell, explains how modern equity indices have evolved into precision tools – empowering investors to uncover opportunities in the U.S. market even amid uncertainty.

REITs in Focus: Income, Growth, Diversification As market uncertainty reshapes investor priorities, REITs are emerging as a compelling option – offering yields that outpace traditional assets. Manish Bhargava, Chief Executive Officer at Straits Investment Management, and Miko Huang, Manager of Equity Index Product Management, APAC at FTSE Russell, unpack how today’s environment is creating space for REITs to shine, and how index-based strategies can help investors tap into real estate’s income potential while staying diversified and resilient.

From Hype to Strategy: Unlocking Asia’s Crypto Potential Crypto adoption in Asia is heating up – but how do we move beyond the retail hype? Ahmad Fuad Alhabshi, Executive Director at Halogen Capital; Lim Xing Wai, Senior Vice President of Equity and Index Derivatives, Asia at Eurex; and Jean Kua, Manager of Strategic Buy Side, Asia ex Japan at FTSE Russell, unpack what it will take to scale digital assets across the region – showing how institutional participation, smart risk tools, and index-based strategies can collectively transform crypto from a volatile playground into a mature, investable asset class for Asia’s future.

Resilience by Design: The Power of Free Cash Flow Free cash flow is more than just a financial metric—it's a powerful signal of a company's ability to generate value. In this segment, Yan Yan, Head of Index Research and Design, APAC at FTSE Russell, shares where the key opportunities lie for free cash flow investing and explains how FTSE Russell's indices are designed to capture companies with strong free cash flow while minimizing exposure to low quality and high volatility—offering a resilient, diversified approach for long-term investors.