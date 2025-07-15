Malaysian warrant issuer boosts HSI offering

Investment bank Kenanga has launched warrants tracking the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and Tech Index, which saw a trading volume of $48.9m in their first week.
July 15, 2025

Kenanga Investment Bank, one of the largest banking groups in Malaysia, launched Hang Seng China Enterprises Index structured warrants and Hang Seng Tech Index structured warrants on July 7.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media