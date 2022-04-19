Why investors are turning positive for US-traded Chinese companies

Share prices for US-listed Chinese stocks have whipsawed this year, as investors navigate through a spinning regulation cycle that often feels like a roulette wheel.

Back in February, the Cyberspace Administration of China CAC reiterated that companies handling personal data for more than a million users would need to seek state permission before raising capital overseas. In March, the US Securities and Exchange Commission SEC signaled regulatory retaliation by publishing a provisional list of Chinese companies using a financial auditor not recognised by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board PCAOB.

But a turning point appears to have emerged. Earlier this month, China Securities...