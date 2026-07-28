Companies tied to AI, including in Asia, account for a rising proportion of major investment indices, challenging diversification strategies. Chinese players are gaining ground on the US giants in the AI race, leading to greater stock volatility. Christopher Chu reports.
Revised listing requirements, rebalanced indices, and expanded cross-border schemes, such as Stock Connect, are reshaping Hong Kong’s financial landscape, and driving the capital flows that are transforming the Greater Bay Area; Christopher Chu reports.
Issuances for offshore Rmb bonds now exceed Rmb1 trillion -- transitioning from a policy ambition to a commercial solution in less than two decades. Christopher Chu examines the trend, which started in 2007, as part of FA’s 30th anniversary coverage.
As China’s AI ambitions grow increasingly self-reliant, investors are navigating a fast-evolving ecosystem where commoditisation, policy strategy and localised models are redrawing the competitive map.
Hong Kong stocks and listings have performed well since the start of the year as depressed valuations and budding confidence has shifted capital away from US stocks; more listings this week show the momentum is here to stay, despite tariff uncertainty.
The cooperation includes a new arrangement between the HKMA and AMCM to facilitate a cross-border investment channel to clear, settle, and hold bonds registered in either market; bond deals are climbing strongly in Macau.
The release of a competitive low cost large language models not only shifts the AI narrative away from expensive hardware, but also prompts debate about a potential inflection point for fund managers, with some models potentially not surviving.