The November 2022 release of ChatGPT introduced generative artifical intelligence (GenAI) into the mainstream vocabulary. The rapid adoption of OpenAI’s chatbot epitomised technology’s disruptive nature, amassing a million users within five days. By the start of the new year, the platform had reached 100 million customers, a figure that quickly ballooned to over a billion by the first anniversary of ChatGPT’s launch.

