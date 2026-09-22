Broadfield hires Asia disputes partner from RPC

Jonathan Crompton has joined the international law firm in Hong Kong.
September 22, 2026

British international law firm Broadfield has hired Jonathan Crompton as a partner and head of its Asia disputes resolution and investigations practice. 

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