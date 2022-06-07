MUFG announces senior appointments in Asia Pacific

MUFG has announced via a media note the appointment of Daisuke Ejima as regional executive for Asia Pacific, effective June 1. He replaces Takanori Sazaki, who has returned to London and his previous position as regional executive for EMEA.

Ejima commenced working at the bank at the start of his career. Following a stint as section chief within the custom and tariff bureau under Japan’s ministry of finance, he rejoined the bank in 1996. Having undertaken several senior roles in corporate banking throughout his time with MUFG, he most recently served as country head of Indonesia at the bank’s Jakarta branch, a role he fulfilled from January 2018....