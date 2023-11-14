MUFG appoints Mick Wang as head of China business unit

MUFG Bank has appointed Mick Wang as its managing director, head of China business division (CBD), and deputy head of CBD for its wholly owned subsidiary MUFG Bank (China).

Wang (pictured) joins MUFG from Citibank and is based in Shanghai, according to a MUFG November 14 media announcement. Wang has around two decades of banking experience, predominantly in mainland China but also in Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore.

A MUFG spokesperson confirmed with FinanceAsia that Wang has already started the roles.

He has spent most of his career with Citibank, and prior to joining MUFG, was Citibank’s head of diversified industrials, corporate banking in China, where he led the bank’s top-tier local corporate coverage team in charge of sectors ranging from motor; transportation and logistics; metals and mining; to capital goods and infrastructure.

Wang will be responsible for leading MUFG China’s non-Japanese client coverage teams to maximise growth of its corporate banking portfolio, comprising local and global corporates, Chinese state-owned enterprises as well as financial institutional clients.

He reports to Benjamin Lam, who joined MUFG China recently as head of GCIB, China, and head of CBD.

“In addition to his wealth of knowledge in corporate and institutional banking, [Wang] brings to this position a deep pool of experience in cultivating and managing relationships with China’s leading companies and financial institutions, which will be invaluable as we accelerate our efforts to develop our banking franchise in China,” said Tony Lee, MUFG’s head of global corporate banking & co-head of investment banking for East Asia.

Lee added: “China is an important powerhouse on the global arena and serves as a cornerstone of MUFG’s Asia network and regional business strategy. Our priority is to further unleash the potential of our franchise in China by investing in leadership talent attuned to conditions on the ground.”