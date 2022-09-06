MUFG announces senior hires

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFG announced on Thursday September 01 two senior strategic appointments within its regional Asia Pacific franchise, effective immediately.

Both based in Singapore, Randy Loo left joins the bank as head of Global Corporate Banking, Singapore, while Frik Dreyer right joins as head of Leveraged Acquisition Finance, Asia Pacific. They report to Richard Yorke, head of Global Corporate Investment Banking, Asia Pacific and Tatsuya Konishi, head of Investment Banking for Asia Pacific, respectively.

In his new post, Loo will lead the bank’s coverage and development of its Singapore-based corporate client portfolio which comprises local corporates, as well as subsidiaries of global multinational financial institutions....