China Renaissance continues to back SaaS accounting startup Helios

Helios, or Huilianyi, a Shanghai-based startup that includes Tencent, Didi Chuxing, and Sany Heavy Industry as their clients, announced the completion of a Rmb300 million $42 million round for the on March 27.

China Renaissance’s Huaxing Growth Capital Fund led the investment, joined by existing investors Softbank China Venture Capital, Blue Lake Capital and Zcapital.

“The proceeds this time will be used for market expansion, including the development in Japan and new product research,” Zhang Changzheng, chairman and CEO of Helios told FinanceAsia in an exclusive interview last week.

Going Local

Helios provides tools to connect employees’ business...