Corporate expenses

China Renaissance continues to back SaaS accounting startup Helios

Top private equity investors throw more weight behind the Chinese accounting software provider as it looks to expand its base into Japan and beyond.
March 29, 2020

Helios, or Huilianyi, a Shanghai-based startup that includes Tencent, Didi Chuxing, and Sany Heavy Industry as their clients, announced the completion of a Rmb300 million $42 million round for the on March 27.

China Renaissance’s Huaxing Growth Capital Fund led the investment, joined by existing investors Softbank China Venture Capital, Blue Lake Capital and Zcapital.

“The proceeds this time will be used for market expansion, including the development in Japan and new product research,” Zhang Changzheng, chairman and CEO of Helios told FinanceAsia in an exclusive interview last week.

Going Local

Helios provides tools to connect employees’ business...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222