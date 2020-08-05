Will Hong Kong become the next Cayman Islands?

Hong Kong’s long-awaited Limited Partnership Fund Bill will be effective from August 31 a new law that stands to fundamentally change Hong Kong as an international asset and wealth management centre.

At the moment, funds are mainly established in Hong Kong in the form of unit trusts or open-ended fund OFC companies. However, not all overseas fund managers are familiar with the Hong Kong's trust law or OFC regime.

Currently, it is much more common for fund managers to establish their funds, especially private equity funds via general partnerlimited partner structures, in offshore jurisdictions such as the Cayman Islands where they have the relevant Exempted Limited...