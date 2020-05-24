Private Equity

Moving away from the virus’ impact: Indian PEs/VCs explore new directions

Indian companies are evolving as the coronavirus pandemic creates new challenges, but also new opportunities for early investors.
May 24, 2020

Following India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement to allow domestic companies to list overseas without requiring them to go public in Bombay, the change is expected to reward private equity investors for their patience, injecting much needed optimism for Indian companies struggling to raise capital domestically.

It is a silver lining for India, Anand Prasanna, managing partner of Iron Pillar Fund told FinanceAsia. The group’s Indian growth portfolio recently received an additional $45 million cash injection, two years after the fund launched with $90 million.

Iron Pillar’s capital raising success, including three global institutions such as 57 Stars LLC, double downs on its existing...

