Equity capital raising

Chinese companies rush to delist from the US stock market

After decades of chasing the prestige of a US listing, Chinese companies can’t go private fast enough – here’s why.
April 29, 2020

Once a badge of honour among Chinese companies, a US listing was regarded as the alpha and omega for any Chinese corporation, offering greater control for its founders, better range of motion in mergers and acquisitions and above all prestige.

Fast forward to the coronavirus downturn and an increasing number of Chinese companies are looking to delist and go private as stock markets tank and US regulators ramp up the pressure.

In a sign that US regulators are moving towards zero tolerance, the US Securities and Exchange Commission SEC reiterated the importance of emerging market risk disclosure in a note to investors on its website on April...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222