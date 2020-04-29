Chinese companies rush to delist from the US stock market

Once a badge of honour among Chinese companies, a US listing was regarded as the alpha and omega for any Chinese corporation, offering greater control for its founders, better range of motion in mergers and acquisitions and above all prestige.

Fast forward to the coronavirus downturn and an increasing number of Chinese companies are looking to delist and go private as stock markets tank and US regulators ramp up the pressure.

In a sign that US regulators are moving towards zero tolerance, the US Securities and Exchange Commission SEC reiterated the importance of emerging market risk disclosure in a note to investors on its website on April...