Exclusive: China's top ten performing RMB PE and VC funds of the last decade

Working in partnership with CVSource, a Chinese data service, FinanceAsia established which renminbi funds delivered the best performances over the past decade and interviewed the founders of the most successful ones to learn how the industry has evolved and what the future holds for it.

Below is a list of the top ten renminbi funds based on return on investment ROI. According to the data gathered by CVSource, if you had placed your bets on manufacturing, or manufacturing-related business, you would have come out top trumps. IT-related investment was second in terms of total investment volume and number of actual investments made.

...