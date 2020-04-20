China venture capital

Cheaper entry valuations and ample exit options are reigniting Chinese VC activity

The Covid-19 pandemic is pushing renewed interest into healthcare sectors, where VC’s are looking for investments that not only survive but thrive under these unpredictable conditions.
Despite a pickup of activity in March, venture capital VC financing fell by more than half to $3.8 billion during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to the Asian Venture Capital Journal. With investors unable to travel or channel check companies, most activity was understandably put on hold.

But as China slowly reopens its domestic transportation networks amid moderating infection rates from the coronavirus, VC’s are looking to resume where they left off before the pandemic. “Although we are doing mostly online calls and preparation work, we are always checking for projects,” Ian Zhu, partner of NIO Capital told FinanceAsia...

