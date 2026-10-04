Citi names two senior Japan IB appointments

Citi has named Hajime Higuchi as head of M&A and Yoshinobu Agu as head of sponsor coverage for Japan.
October 04, 2026

US banking giant Citi's investment banking arm in Japan has appointed Hajime Higuchi as head of mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and Yoshinobu Agu as head of sponsor coverage.

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