Bank of America makes Japan and Apac leadership appointments

The investment banking arm has named a co-head of Japan FIG and a head of Asia ex-China FIG, who will also lead Apac insurance.
September 27, 2026

FinanceAsia has learned that Bank of America has made several senior leadership appointments in Asia Pacific (Apac). 

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