Natixis CIB names Apac, Middle East energy transition and natural resources co-head

Cyril Dissescou has previously been a senior executive at Nexif Ratch Energy and BNP Paribas.
October 12, 2026

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) has appointed Cyril Dissescou as co-head of energy transition and natural resources (ETNR), Asia Pacific (Apac) and the Middle East, according to a company LinkedIn announcement.

Based in Singapore, Dissescou’s appointment is aimed at bolstering the bank's leadership team and to help growth in its ETNR strategic and advisory financing capabilities across the two regions, the social media announcement said. Sydney-based Aaron Fleming is the other co-head.  



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