Natixis CIB expands in Japan with M&A specialist buy

The French bank has agreed to acquire M&A specialist Sangyo Sosei Advisory.
October 20, 2026

Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) has agreed to acquire Japan M&A specialist group Sangyo Sosei Advisory (SSA) for an undisclosed fee.

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