Kieron Pereira

Panellists at FinanceAsia’s Financing Climate Change (FCC) conference provided insights on building green portfolios as well as on the trends they see shaping sustainable finance.
July 12, 2022
Javier Carballo takes on the role of head of Debt Origination & Advisory for Southeast Asia, whilst Tim Fang is the bank’s new head of Debt Capital Markets for Greater China.
July 12, 2022
Robert Jahrling has been promoted from co-head of Equity Capital Markets (ECM) in Australia and New Zealand to run the whole team.
July 05, 2022
Kang Jae Kim has been appointed officially as the bank’s head of Capital Markets for Asia, following his service in the role ad interim, since January.
June 28, 2022
Liyong Xing, a former partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis, has joined Clifford Chance’s Funds and Investment Management function in Hong Kong, expanding their client offering in Asia Pacific.
June 21, 2022
Simon Kellaway will take on an expanded role to enhance further the bank’s client engagement strategy.
June 14, 2022
Yan Yuan, a former counsel at Clifford Chance, has joined Ashurst in Shanghai as a corporate M&A and private equity partner.
June 14, 2022
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)