Citi names head of Equity Capital Markets for Australasia

Robert Jahrling has been promoted from co-head of Equity Capital Markets (ECM) in Australia and New Zealand to run the whole team.
July 05, 2022

US-headquartered banking group, Citi, has announced the promotion of Robert Jahrling to sole head of its ECM function in Australia and New Zealand, effective June 29.

In his new capacity, Jahrling will continue to provide strategic advice to Citi’s clients, while building and maintaining relationships with both domestic and global institutional investors, a Citi spokesperson told FinanceAsia.

Jahrling joined Citi in 2010 as head of Equity Syndicate. He was appointed co-head of ECM for Australia and New Zealand in 2021 and has been involved in a number of recent key strategic equity deals, including Air New Zealand’s NZ$1.2 billion $745 million equity raise in...

